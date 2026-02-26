Gynecologist indicted over possession, distribution of child sexual images

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Prosecutors in New Taipei on Thursday indicted a gynecologist for allegedly possessing and distributing a large volume of child sexual abuse images, including material believed to have been secretly recorded during medical consultations with underage patients.

The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office said the defendant, identified by his surname Lo (羅), abused his professional position over many years to obtain and circulate illicit material.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of at least two years and two months, citing the seriousness and duration of the alleged offenses.

According to prosecutors, searches of Lo's workplace and residence last November led to the seizure of computers and external storage devices containing around 2 terabytes of child sexual images. Some of the material allegedly included photographs of minors' private parts taken without consent while Lo was practicing medicine.

The case came to light after police in Tainan uncovered an online group used to share child sexual images and identified Lo, a gynecologist practicing in Taoyuan, as a member. The case was subsequently referred to New Taipei prosecutors for investigation.

Investigators said Lo began acquiring such material as early as 2016 and between 2016 and 2018 allegedly used opportunities during medical visits to secretly photograph the private parts of children.

Because many images did not show victims' faces, identification has been difficult, with authorities estimating that at least hundreds of minors may have been affected.

Prosecutors said Lo later joined multiple online groups centered on child sexual content and acted as a supplier by uploading files in his possession.

The New Taipei District Court has approved Lo's incommunicado detention, citing the severity of the alleged offenses and the risk of evidence tampering.