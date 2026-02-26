Supreme court finds former NFA chief guilty on seven corruption charges

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Former National Fire Agency (NFA) chief Huang Chi-min (黃季敏) has been found guilty on seven corruption-related charges with a combined sentence of 55 years and eight months, though four other counts will be subject to a retrial, according to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Taiwan High Court's April 2022 ruling finding Huang guilty on seven counts, including bribery, money laundering and profiteering, handing down a sentence totaling 55 years and eight months, the court said.

Citing factual ambiguities, insufficient reasoning and contradictions in the judgments, the Supreme Court vacated the Taiwan High Court's rulings on four other counts and remanded the cases to the lower court for retrial, the court said.

Huang's total prison term will be determined by the Taiwan High Court, and he may begin serving the sentence before the court rules on a consolidated sentence and concludes the retrial on the four remaining charges, the Supreme Court said.

Prosecutors have been notified to prevent Huang from fleeing the country, the court said.

Huang was indicted in 2012 and 2013 for pocketing NT$20.76 million (US$664,585) by rigging bids for disaster relief equipment procurement between 2002 and 2006, spanning much of his tenure as agency chief from 2003 to 2009.

A total of 20 others were indicted in connection with the cases involving Huang.