Taipei's Grand Hotel warns of possible data breach after cyberattack

Taipei, Feb. 22 (CNA) The Grand Hotel in Taipei warned customers Saturday of a possible data breach after discovering unauthorized access to its information systems earlier this week.

In a statement, the hotel said it was issuing the notice as a precaution, especially given that the scope and targets of the attack have yet to be fully assessed, while also apologizing to people for any concern caused by the situation.

According to the hotel, when it discovered the attack, it activated its highest-level cybersecurity response measures.

They included disconnecting affected systems, conducting a comprehensive security review, strengthening account and access management, notifying the competent authorities and requesting the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau to investigate the incident.

Customers were urged to remain on the alert against suspicious emails and to verify any messages requesting payment or personal financial information.

The hotel said it has zero tolerance for illegal activity and will pursue legal action against those responsible while noting that its operations remain normal, with accommodations and catering services unaffected.