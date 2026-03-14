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Taiwan loses to China 0-2 in 2026 Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals

03/14/2026 09:04 PM
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Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Football Association March 14, 2026
Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Football Association March 14, 2026

Taipei, March 14 (CNA) Taiwan lost its quarterfinal match at the 2026 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in Australia on Saturday, losing 0-2 in extra time to defending champions China at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

The defensive strategy imposed by Thai head coach Prasobchoke Chokemor initially saw Taiwan match the defending champions blow for blow.

At the end of regulation time, the score was 0-0 forcing the match into extra time.

Although seasoned goalie Cheng Ssu-yu (程思瑜) was able to keep China at bay for most of the game, Taiwan conceded in the fourth minute of extra time.

Taiwanese goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-yu (in green) makes a save against China during a match in Australia on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Football Association
Taiwanese goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-yu (in green) makes a save against China during a match in Australia on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Football Association

As Taiwan pushed forward for an equalizer, it left spaces at the back that China exploited and defender Chen Ying-hui (陳英惠) was unlucky to score an own goal during one such Chinese attack, giving the Chinese team a 0-2 lead that Taiwan was unable to claw back.

However, Taiwan still has a chance to reach the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, as the AFC Women's Asian Cup also doubles as the final stage of the Asian qualification process for the global event.

Taiwan now goes to the Gold Coast where they face North Korea on Thursday.

If Taiwan wins the match, that would guarantee the team's participation in the World Cup for the first time in 35 years, with Taiwan's last attendance being at the inaugural edition of the event in Norway in 1991.

If North Korea wins, Taiwan will play in the inter-confederation play-offs which offer another chance to reach the latter stages of the World Cup.

(By Chen Jung-chen and James Lo)

Enditem/AW

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