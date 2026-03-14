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Taiwan to warm next week, with highs of 30 degrees in south

Taipei, March 14 (CNA) As a warm southeasterly wind system is forecast to arrive next week, temperatures are expected to rise gradually, with highs in southern Taiwan likely reaching 30 degrees Celsius, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Saturday.

The warmer weather will follow a cool weekend, with temperatures in northern Taiwan, as well as Yilan and Hualien counties in the east, forecast to fall to 10-13 degrees overnight.

From Monday through Thursday, western Taiwan is expected to warm as an active high-pressure system brings cloudy-to-sunny skies, the CWA said.

During this period, highs in northern Taiwan are expected to range between 22-26 degrees, while temperatures in central and southern Taiwan will reach at least 26 degrees, with 28-30 degrees possible in parts of Kaohsiung and Pingtung, the CWA said.

Despite the warm conditions, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) cited the latest European weather model as saying that the public should remain alert to large day-night temperature differences.

Wu added that increasing moisture could bring localized showers to eastern Taiwan.

In the second half of next week, the CWA said, seasonal northeasterly winds arriving on Friday will slightly cool temperatures.

Highs could fall to 21-22 degrees in the north and 24-25 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, the agency said.

The CWA said the seasonal wind system could also bring sporadic rain to northern Taiwan, including Taoyuan and areas further north, as well as Hsinchu and Miaoli counties.