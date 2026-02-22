Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Nantou forest fire contained after 7 days; cause under investigation

02/22/2026 01:39 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Nantou branch
Photo courtesy of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Nantou branch

Taipei, Feb. 22 (CNA) A forest fire that broke out on Feb. 15 in a wooded area of Puli Township in Nantou County was finally contained Saturday afternoon, but firefighting crews remain in the area to continue mop-up operations.

The fire burned 29.54 hectares of land in the area before being contained at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Nantou branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said in a statement Sunday.

A total of 94 personnel from the agency were deployed, with aerial water drops carried out by the Army's Aviation and Special Forces Command and the National Air Service Corps, according to the branch.

The agency said it will compile relevant information and forward it to the Nantou County Fire Bureau and the National Police Agency's Seventh Special Police Corps, which will investigate the cause of the blaze.

(By Cheng Wei-chen and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ls

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
12