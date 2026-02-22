Nantou forest fire contained after 7 days; cause under investigation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 22 (CNA) A forest fire that broke out on Feb. 15 in a wooded area of Puli Township in Nantou County was finally contained Saturday afternoon, but firefighting crews remain in the area to continue mop-up operations.

The fire burned 29.54 hectares of land in the area before being contained at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Nantou branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said in a statement Sunday.

A total of 94 personnel from the agency were deployed, with aerial water drops carried out by the Army's Aviation and Special Forces Command and the National Air Service Corps, according to the branch.

The agency said it will compile relevant information and forward it to the Nantou County Fire Bureau and the National Police Agency's Seventh Special Police Corps, which will investigate the cause of the blaze.