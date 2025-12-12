U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/12/2025 04:16 PM
Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.066 to close at NT$31.202.
Turnover totaled US$1.168 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.240, and moved between NT$31.158 and NT$31.273 before the close.
