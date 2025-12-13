Taiwan, EU hold high-level trade talks to strengthen partnership

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) Taiwan and the European Union on Friday held the Taiwan-EU Trade and Investment Dialogue in Brussels, with discussions focusing on economic security and the resilience of semiconductor supply chains.

The dialogue was co-hosted by Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) and Sabine Weyand, director-general for Trade and Economic Security at the European Commission, and marked the highest-level platform for Taiwan-EU economic cooperation, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said in a statement on Saturday.

Participants also exchanged views on climate-related trade measures, global steel overcapacity, and other commercial issues, according to the ministry.

During the meeting, Kung highlighted Taiwan's strategy to diversify global supply chains, strengthen its technology and manufacturing capabilities, and enhance international competitiveness, the MOEA said.

In addition to co-hosting the dialogue, Kung met with Kerstin Jorna, the European Commission's director-general for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, to discuss industrial policy and potential areas for cooperation.

Kung also met with Taiwanese business representatives based in Brussels to better understand their local operations, identify challenges, and explore possible government support measures.

The EU is Taiwan's fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding US$68.7 billion in 2024, according to MOEA data.

In investment, the EU is Taiwan's largest foreign investor, with cumulative investment totaling US$59.5 billion from 1952 to 2024, reflecting the depth of economic ties between the two sides.