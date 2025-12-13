Control Yuan identifies factors behind foreign residents' traffic incidents

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) The Control Yuan on Saturday said insufficient driver training, weak law enforcement and light penalties are among the factors contributing to a rise in traffic-related incidents involving foreign residents in Taiwan.

In May, a six-language survey was conducted to investigate the causes of the increase in such incidents, Control Yuan member Yeh Ta-hua (葉大華) said.

The survey identified multiple contributing factors, including inadequate driver training, weak enforcement and light penalties, poor road design and infrastructure, low awareness of traffic safety, and difficulties adapting to local traffic rules due to language barriers and limited information, Yeh added.

Citing National Audit Office figures, she said more than 13,000 foreign residents were involved in traffic incidents last year, up from 6,213 in 2019.

According to the report, the highest numbers were reported in Taichung, Taoyuan, New Taipei and Tainan. Foreign residents riding heavy scooters and small electric two-wheelers accounted for the largest share of those involved in accidents, based on data cited in the report.

Regarding driver education, Yeh said only 10 percent of foreign residents attended a driving school to learn to drive and obtain a license, while 90 percent were unaware that a government subsidy is available for driving courses.

She also noted that although Taiwan has signed the United Nations Convention on Road Signs and Signals, traffic signs in the country do not fully comply with its standards.

In addition to language barriers, some symbols and colors differ from international norms, creating further difficulties for foreign residents, Yeh said.

While small electric two-wheel vehicles remain popular among foreign residents in Taiwan, Yeh pointed out that no riding permit is required, making enforcement difficult for frontline officers, particularly when it comes to educating riders about traffic rules amid language barriers.

The 35-page report released Saturday also included feedback from foreign residents, who urged the government to improve road safety by making driving tests more rigorous, enforcing traffic laws and penalties more strictly, and strengthening traffic safety education.

The Control Yuan concluded that traffic safety issues affecting foreign residents cannot be addressed by a single agency.

It called on the Executive Yuan to coordinate central and local government agencies to review policies, enforcement, education and infrastructure, and to introduce measures to protect vulnerable road users, reduce accident risks and safeguard their basic rights.