Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Kitchen waste to be banned as pig feed starting in 2027

@China Times: Submarine prototype undergoes testing without anchor

@Liberty Times: Bills increasing penalties for intentional cable damage pass committee review

@Economic Daily News: Trade negotiator upbeat U.S. will lower Taiwan's tariffs

@Commercial Times: Japanese yen soars as Bank of Japan governor hints at rate hike

@Taipei Times: Asfura takes slim lead in Honduras

