12/02/2025 09:55 AM
Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Kitchen waste to be banned as pig feed starting in 2027
@China Times: Submarine prototype undergoes testing without anchor
@Liberty Times: Bills increasing penalties for intentional cable damage pass committee review
@Economic Daily News: Trade negotiator upbeat U.S. will lower Taiwan's tariffs
@Commercial Times: Japanese yen soars as Bank of Japan governor hints at rate hike
@Taipei Times: Asfura takes slim lead in Honduras
Latest
- Politics
Whichever Honduran right-wing candidate wins, Taiwan open to restoring ties12/02/2025 03:40 PM
- Politics
Legislature approves NT$27 billion for Hualien reconstruction12/02/2025 03:25 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.81%12/02/2025 01:59 PM
- Society
Taipei recycling worker gets suspended sentence in rice cooker case12/02/2025 01:44 PM
- Business
Terry Gou's daughter to dispose of all Hon Hai shares she owns12/02/2025 01:20 PM