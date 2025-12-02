Focus Taiwan App
12/02/2025 09:55 AM
Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Kitchen waste to be banned as pig feed starting in 2027

@China Times: Submarine prototype undergoes testing without anchor

@Liberty Times: Bills increasing penalties for intentional cable damage pass committee review

@Economic Daily News: Trade negotiator upbeat U.S. will lower Taiwan's tariffs

@Commercial Times: Japanese yen soars as Bank of Japan governor hints at rate hike

@Taipei Times: Asfura takes slim lead in Honduras

Enditem/ls

