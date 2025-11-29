Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan sees warmer temperatures Saturday as seasonal winds weaken

11/29/2025 12:07 PM
CNA file photo
Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) Taiwan can expect warmer temperatures on Saturday as seasonal northeasterly winds weaken, with highs of 26-28 degrees Celsius forecast across the country's western half, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Cloudy to sunny skies will prevail nationwide, with only the Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung County seeing scattered showers, CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) added.

From Sunday to Monday, moisture will gradually increase. Scattered brief showers are expected in central and northern mountainous areas and the coastal regions of Keelung, while other areas will see mostly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine, Huang said.

Northeasterly winds are forecast to strengthen starting on Tuesday, bringing cooler weather to northern Taiwan, he said, noting that scattered showers may occur in some parts of the country.

On Thursday, highs are expected to drop to 17-18 degrees in northern Taiwan and Yilan County in the northeast, and 24-26 degrees in central and southern regions, Huang said.

The effects of the seasonal weather system are expected to weaken on Friday, allowing daytime temperatures to rise, though mornings and evenings will remain relatively cool, he explained.

(By Huang Chiao-wen and Ko Lin)

Enditem/cs

