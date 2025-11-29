Taiwan headline news
11/29/2025 11:04 AM
Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Nuclear power plant could be restarted in 2027
@China Times: Taipower can submit plan to restart No. 3 nuclear power plant in 2027
@Liberty Times: Taiwan revises 2025 GDP growth forecast to 7.37%
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks draw institutional buying
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks expected to lead Taiex uptrend in December
@Taipei Times: No need for loyalty exemptions: Lai
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
Taiwan Railway to raise individual online booking cap to 9 tickets11/29/2025 10:00 PM
- Politics
President Lai emphasizes preparedness as key to cross-strait peace11/29/2025 09:55 PM
- Politics
Lai lays out conditions for briefing Legislature on defense budget11/29/2025 09:44 PM
- Politics
VP Hsiao, EU envoy join 'sustainability' mountain hike in New Taipei11/29/2025 09:08 PM
- Society
Taiwan bans Spanish pork products due to African swine fever cases11/29/2025 06:16 PM