Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Nuclear power plant could be restarted in 2027

@China Times: Taipower can submit plan to restart No. 3 nuclear power plant in 2027

@Liberty Times: Taiwan revises 2025 GDP growth forecast to 7.37%

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks draw institutional buying

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks expected to lead Taiex uptrend in December

@Taipei Times: No need for loyalty exemptions: Lai

