National park authority warns against picking wild specimens

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Kenting National Park Headquarters on Monday issued a statement calling on members of the public to refrain from collecting wild specimens in Taiwan's scenic and protected areas as such actions are prohibited by law unless prior approval is obtained.

Under Article 17 of the National Park Law, collecting wild specimens is permitted only after receiving approval from the National Nature Park Headquarters, the Kenting park authority said.

The statement came after a recent video shared on Threads showed a couple holding a naturally-shed sika deer antler which they picked up at the Kenting park, with the two talking about how they had been searching for this item around Taiwan and were taking it home with them.

The video has since gone viral, with netizens questioning the legality of such actions. However, the poster defended his actions saying the sika deer is not a protected species, and claimed that he had already made inquiries with the 7th Special Police Corps, which said it was "okay."

On Monday, the Kenting Park authority responded that without permission from the park headquarters, such actions are illegal with the offender subject to a fine of NT$3,000 (US$98.53).

False information shared on social media may lead the public to mistakenly believe that antlers can be picked up in any scenic or protected area, it said, again reminding the public not to do so without prior permission, whether wild plant or animal specimens.