Taiwan's COVID-19 cases fall, ongoing vigilance crucial: CDC

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) COVID-19 cases in Taiwan have continued to decline, but health authorities are urging the public to remain alert as the risk of severe illness and death remain high, particularly among older adults and those with chronic health conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Tuesday that outpatient and emergency visits for COVID-19 fell to 29,007 last week, a 36.1 percent decrease from the previous week.

This marks the fifth straight weekly fall and indicates the end of the recent plateau, CDC officials said during a weekly briefing.

However, from July 8-14, the CDC recorded 114 new severe cases and 32 COVID-related deaths, with most of those affected aged 65 or older.

While the epidemic appears to be easing, officials cautioned that the virus still poses a serious threat to vulnerable groups.

CDC spokesperson Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said the outbreak remains in line with forecasts and is expected to continue through late July or early August before tapering off.

The CDC emphasized the importance of early medical attention and urged older adults and chronically ill individuals to pay close attention to warning signs of severe illness.

These include shortness of breath, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, bluish skin or lips, inability to eat or drink, and no or significantly reduced urination output for 24 hours.

Other signs include low blood pressure (systolic below 90 mmHg) and a heart rate over 100 beats per minute without a fever.

Vaccination remains key to preventing severe illness and death, the CDC said. To date, 2.46 million JN.1 vaccine doses have been administered, with a nationwide coverage rate of 9.74 percent, CDC data showed.

Among seniors aged 65 and over, 20.14 percent have received one dose, while just 2.81 percent have received a second, the CDC said.

The CDC noted that 2.795 million doses of the JN.1 vaccine are still available for free until Sept. 30.

The vaccine is available to anyone aged six months and older, and high-risk groups, including seniors, are encouraged to get two doses spaced two months apart, it added.