4 new Mpox cases reported in Taiwan, risks high until September: CDC

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) Four new Mpox cases have been confirmed in Taiwan, and the risk of the disease spreading is expected to remain high until September, the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) said Tuesday.

Of the four cases, three were domestic and one was imported from China, with all four individuals developing symptoms such as rashes, blisters, and pustules beginning in early July, the CDC said in its regular press briefing.

The new cases all involved males in their 30s who had not been vaccinated, according to CDC spokesperson Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞).

Speaking based on past experience, Lo said the July to September period has been prone to surges in Mpox cases, primarily due to increased international traveling, large gatherings and social activities during the summer break.

He added that those who are at risk should get vaccinated as soon as possible and take preventative measures against the disease.

According to the CDC, those who are eligible for Mpox vaccines include individuals who have engaged in risky sexual behavior over the past year, those who have had sexually-transmitted diseases and persons who have had sex with anyone in one of the aforementioned categories.

Fourteen days after being vaccinated, the risk of infection, serious symptoms and death from Mpox is reduced by 90 percent for those who received two shots, compared to 40-80 percent for those who received only one shot, CDC statistics indicate.

The statistics also show as of Sunday, 99,691 people have been vaccinated once, and 68,484 people twice, with a total of 473 Mpox cases reported from June 23, 2022 until Monday.

In addition, all the cases in Taiwan have been of the Clade IIb strain, rather than the Clade I strain, according to Lo.