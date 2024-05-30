Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 12.7 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 17.1 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Yilan and Nantou county, and a 2 in Taichung, Changhua, Taitung and Yunlin, CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.