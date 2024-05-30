Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan

05/30/2024 08:32 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 12.7 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 17.1 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Yilan and Nantou county, and a 2 in Taichung, Changhua, Taitung and Yunlin, CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.112