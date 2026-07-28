Chinese rocket launch expected to pass through Taiwan ADIZ: MND

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Taipei, July 28 (CNA) A Chinese carrier rocket is scheduled to launch Thursday, with its flight path expected to pass through Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

The launch is set to take place at China's Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, with the carrier rocket expected to head toward the western Pacific, the MND said in a brief statement Tuesday, without providing further details.

An ADIZ is an area designated by a country to enable it to identify, locate and control approaching foreign aircraft. It is not part of a country's territorial airspace under international law.

Separately, the MND said Tuesday it detected one Chinese military aircraft entering Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ during the 24-hour period beginning at 6 a.m. Monday. It also detected seven Chinese naval vessels operating in waters around Taiwan during the same period.

The ministry also said it monitored a Chinese military helicopter flying near the western side of the median line of the Taiwan Strait between 4:40 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Monday.

The ministry said it had "closely monitored" the Chinese operations and deployed aircraft, naval vessels and shore-based missile systems in response.