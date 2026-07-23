Cabinet targets stiffer food manufacturer rules after contamination cases

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Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The Cabinet on Thursday proposed legal revisions that would require large food manufacturers to notify authorities of anomalies detected in product inspections within 24 hours of discovering or being informed of them, or face fines of up to NT$30 million (US$929,138).

A food safety scandal has rocked Taiwan after it was discovered that Central Union Oil Corp. allegedly manufactured 1,300 metric tons of soy-based cooking oil containing four times the legal limit of the carcinogen benzo[a]pyrene and supplied it to major food processors between April and June.

Those food processors then sold a range of products containing the tainted oil to smaller food processors and restaurants. Central Union learned of the irregularities on June 10 but did not notify authorities until June 30, Health Minister Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said earlier this month.

As of press time, more than 1,300 businesses had been affected by the tainted oil, and more than 500 products had been pulled from shelves.

Under revisions proposed Thursday to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, food companies above a certain size and in designated categories would be required to regularly submit ingredients, semi-finished products and finished products to certified inspection facilities.

If abnormalities were discovered during those inspections or mandatory self-inspections, the companies would be required to report them to local authorities within 24 hours or face fines ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$30 million.

Local authorities would then be required to report the incident to the central government if the noncompliant products could affect other jurisdictions.

Food manufacturers that fail to submit required samples to certified inspection facilities or do not cover all required categories in their regular self-inspections would face fines ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$3 million.

The proposed revisions would also authorize local governments to conduct unannounced inspections and collect samples at food companies' manufacturing, processing, transportation, storage, packaging and vending facilities, with companies required to cooperate.

The proposals will be submitted to the Legislature for review before they can become law.