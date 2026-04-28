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KMT-TPP alliance backs Lee Shu-chuan for New Taipei mayor race

04/28/2026 06:58 PM
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The KMT and TPP will jointly back Lee Shu-chuan (second right) in the New Taipei City mayoral election after he defeated Huang Kuo-chang (second left) in a recent coordination poll. CNA photo April 28, 2026
The KMT and TPP will jointly back Lee Shu-chuan (second right) in the New Taipei City mayoral election after he defeated Huang Kuo-chang (second left) in a recent coordination poll. CNA photo April 28, 2026

Taipei, April 28 (CNA) Former Taipei Deputy Mayor Lee Shu-chuan (李四川) of the Kuomintang (KMT) has been selected as the joint nominee for New Taipei mayor after defeating Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) in a poll conducted by the two opposition parties.

The results, released at a joint news conference Tuesday, showed Lee leading Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) in both surveys.

In one poll, Lee received 34 percent support, ahead of Su's 28.5 percent. In the same survey, Huang trailed Su, 28.1 percent to 31.3 percent.

A second poll showed Lee with 36.3 percent support, compared with Su's 24.5 percent. Huang edged past Su in that survey, 28.3 percent to 26.7 percent.

Lee said the result marked "the beginning of responsibility" and pledged to honor agreements between the two parties, including incorporating policy proposals put forward by Huang.

Asked whether Huang would be invited to join his campaign team or administration, Lee said that, if elected, he would pursue a "shared governance" approach and recruit talent from the TPP.

Huang pledged full support for Lee's campaign, saying the process reflected democratic values through dialogue and fair competition.

(By Matt Yu and Lee Hsin-Yin)

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