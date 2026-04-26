Lai condemns violence following gunshots at White House press dinner

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) took to social media to condemn political violence on Sunday, following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Gala.

"Shocked and gravely concerned to hear about the gunshots fired at the White House Correspondents' Gala," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are relieved to hear that President Trump and other attendees remain safe from physical harm and we strongly condemn any form of political violence," he said.

Gunshots were heard during the dinner event in Washington D.C. Saturday (U.S. time), prompting the emergency evacuation of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and several senior officials from the venue.

Trump later said in a social media post that the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement officers had performed exceptionally, acting swiftly and bravely, and that the gunman had been apprehended.

He later said at a White House news conference that an assailant carrying multiple weapons charged a security checkpoint before being taken into custody. The president also said a Secret Service agent was shot at but "saved" by his bulletproof vest.

According to foreign wire reports, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody and said the shooting occurred near the main security screening area.