Taiwan's industrial, manufacturing output hits record high in February

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 24 (CNA) Taiwan's overall industrial output and manufacturing activity both hit record highs in February, driven by a strong global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, a Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) official said Tuesday.

Taiwan saw consecutive growth for 24 months in the industrial production index and manufacturing subindex, which account for more than 90 percent of the total, said Chen Yu-fang (陳玉芳), deputy head of the ministry's Department of Statistics.

The industrial production index -- which also tracks sectors including mining and quarrying, construction and utilities -- rose 17.83 percent to 109.46 year-on-year, while the manufacturing subindex surged 19.64 percent to 111.55, the data showed.

In the January-February period, industrial output rose 22.95 percent year-on-year to 116.68, with the manufacturing subindex climbing 24.78 percent to 118.79, the data showed.

Record-breaking output was seen across key information, communication and technology sectors: electronic components reached 127.45, integrated circuits 145.74, and computer and optical products 318.85, according to the data.

The manufacturing sector outperformed forecasts in the first two months of this year, Chen said, attributing this to the surging global boom in AI infrastructure, high-performance computing and electronic and optical hardware.

Most traditional industries remained relatively weak, except the machinery sector, which grew 8.78 percent year-on-year in the first two months following an expansion of advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes, the data showed.

Traditional industries have been hampered by sluggish market demand and stiff competition from overseas rivals, Chen said.

In response to these challenging market conditions, some manufacturers have reduced production or scheduled maintenance for their assembly lines, she added.