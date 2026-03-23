Lai Ching-te marks 30 years of direct presidential elections in Taiwan

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Taipei, March 23 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday marked the 30th anniversary of the first direct presidential election in Taiwan, while calling on the Legislature to pass a special defense budget to "safeguard" the country's democracy and freedom.

In a Facebook post, Lai noted that March 23, 1996 was the day the people of Taiwan "bravely went to the polls and cast their historic votes," electing their own president and becoming "the true masters of our country."

In the run-up to the election, Lai recalled, China launched missiles into the Taiwan Strait and held military exercises, attempting to use "violence" to intimidate Taiwanese people and prevent them from going to the polls.

Although some people at the time warned that direct presidential elections were a "provocation" against China and could trigger a war, Taiwanese people nevertheless cast their votes, "opening the door to freedom and democracy for the next generation," he said.

Lai said that if the people had given up 30 years ago, "viewing their right to freedom as a provocation against authoritarianism," there would be no democratic and prosperous Taiwan today.

"It was their courage and perseverance 30 years ago" that has allowed Taiwan's semiconductor and AI industries to stand out globally, making Taiwan an indispensable part of global supply chains and a vital force for good in the world, he said.

Thirty years later, "everyone must have the same courage to continue to walk confidently and firmly on the path of democracy," he said.

In closing his message, Lai noted that Monday was also the day on which the Legislative Yuan had begun reviewing the government's proposed NT$1.25 trillion (US$38.9 billion) special defense budget.

Just as some people in the past said direct presidential elections were a provocation against China, now some say that "as long as there are compromises with authoritarianism, there is no need to strengthen national defense," Lai said.

"However, the answer to this was already given to us by the people of Taiwan 30 years ago," Lai said. "Democracy is never a provocation; only determination, perseverance and strength can safeguard" democracy and freedom.