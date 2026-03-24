Taiwanese money laundering suspect shot dead in Cambodia, CIB confirms

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Taipei, March 24 (CNA) The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) confirmed media reports Tuesday that a Taiwanese suspect linked to a money laundering case several years ago has been shot dead in Cambodia.

In a brief statement, the CIB confirmed the death of Lin Ping-wen (林秉文) but said Cambodian authorities have indicated that circumstances related to his death are still being investigated.

The bureau added that its liaison officers and Taiwan's representative office in Ho Chi Minh City are assisting Lin's family with various arrangements, without elaborating.

Mug shot of Lin Ping-wen. Photo courtesy of local authorities

The CIB's statement came after Taiwan-based news outlet TVBS reported rumors that Lin, a notorious underground gambling figure in Taiwan, had fled to Los Angeles, while other sources said he was ambushed and shot late Monday night in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

The suspect was indicted by the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office in February 2023 for suspected money laundering in a case linked to Kuo Che-min (郭哲敏), who operated a private club in Taipei called "88 Lounge," which has since been shut down.

Lin subsequently failed to appear in court, however, prompting prosecutors to seize his NT$3 million bail in December 2024 and place him on a wanted list.

Kuo, meanwhile, was arrested in Thailand in July 2023 and repatriated to Taiwan after Taipei prosecutors accused him of handling underground foreign currency transactions totaling around NT$2.7 billion (US$84.3 million).

He was also later indicted in Taiwan for suspected violations of the Banking Act and Money Laundering Control Act.