Taiwan shares close down 0.34%
03/24/2026 02:03 PM
Taipei, March 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 110.26 points, or 0.34 percent, at 32,612.24 Tuesday on turnover of NT$664.35 billion (US$20.53 billion).
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