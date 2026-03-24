Inspired by Taiwan, Thai lawmaker champions breastfeeding rights

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Bangkok, March 24 (CNA) In Taiwan, mothers can easily find quiet and clean spaces to breastfeed -- a convenience that sometimes impresses visiting tourists.

For Thai lawmaker Sasinan Thamnithinan, that small but striking detail during a visit years ago planted the seed for a political mission --one she is now pursuing in Thailand's Parliament.

"When I had my first child, I traveled to Taiwan, and I appreciated that they had a lot of breastfeeding rooms. They were everywhere. But it's very hard to find them in Thailand," Sasinan told CNA in a recent interview.

In contrast, in her country she often has to go home or to department stores to breastfeed her baby, she said. "Thailand should also do this."

Sasinan said that Taiwan's laws governing breastfeeding in public places impressed her when she studied them, noting that in Thailand, relevant regulations are currently in the draft stage and have not yet been extended to broader public policies.

From court to parliament

A human rights lawyer, Sasinan, in her mid-30s, became a Member of Parliament in 2023, and was reelected in February this year. She officially began her second term in mid-March.

During her time in office, she has helped promote amendments, which have yet to make it through Parliament, on maternity leave and workplace breastfeeding spaces that require companies to provide private rooms and allotted time for female employees.

Taiwan enacted the Public Breastfeeding Act in 2010, guaranteeing a woman's right to breastfeed in public and requiring certain establishments to provide dedicated rooms.

Sasinan told CNA that ensuring similar legislation is passed in Thailand remains one of her top priorities.

A breastfeeding room in Taiwan. CNA file photo

Fight for gender equality

In addition to advocating for women's rights, Sasinan has also fought the gender inequality that she says exists within Thailand's Parliament.

In Thailand's newly formed Parliament, female lawmakers account for about 20 percent of the total, far below the nearly 40 percent representation in Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, and they have a tough time making their voices heard.

"When Parliament debates important issues, male lawmakers often speak forcefully or in a domineering tone, and many female lawmakers are unable to get the microphone to speak up," Sasinan said in a gentle yet firm voice.

She described the challenges female lawmakers face in Thailand, where simply "having a voice" can be a struggle in itself.

Even within her own progressive People's Party, Sasinan admitted there is room for improvement when it comes to discussions in internal meetings on gender issues.

Political parties, she said, tend to prioritize competence over gender diversity, which "may lead to critical issues being overlooked in major decision-making," and she suggested that parties consider introducing gender quotas in their decision-making processes.

Drawing on her background as a human rights lawyer before entering politics, Sasinan said she has "learned to survive" within the system and is now striving to drive change in a rigid political culture.

Acknowledging that the People's Party fell short of expectations in the February election and will serve in the opposition, Sasinan said advancing reforms will be challenging.

She emphasized her commitment to pushing forward change, however, and said that while progress may be gradual, "there is always room to move forward."