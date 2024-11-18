Ex-President Tsai to address security forum in Canada

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 18 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will head to Canada on Wednesday to address the annual summit of the Halifax International Security Forum (HISF), her office said in a statement Monday.

Tsai will give a speech at the forum, being held Nov. 22-24, that demonstrates the strong desire of Taiwan's people to safeguard freedom and democracy, the statement said.

"Freedom and democracy are the best honors Taiwan can use to stand tall in the world" and a demonstration that Taiwan is a force for good, said Tsai office spokesperson Tsai Shu-ching (蔡舒景), citing the former president's remarks in 2021 when she was awarded the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service by the HISF.

Hundreds of international government and military officials, academic experts, and entrepreneurs will attend this year's event to forge deeper and closer strategic cooperation among democratic countries and counter the most imminent global security challenges.

Tsai Ing-wen's trip comes after her European tour last month that took her to the Czech Republic, France and Belgium, where she met with foreign parliamentarians and officials.