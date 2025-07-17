Taiwan shares close up 0.31%
07/17/2025 01:48 PM
Taipei, July 17 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 70.38 points, or 0.31 percent, at 23,113.28 Thursday on turnover of NT$329.03 billion (US$11.18 billion).
