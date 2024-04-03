Chinese band met with 'Taiwan independence' flags at live performance

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 3 (CNA) The Chinese band Young Drug (回春丹) was surrounded by flags decorated with slogans in favor of Taiwan independence and chants Tuesday evening after performing at livehouse Legacy Taipei.

People waved "Taiwan Independence" and "Free Hong Kong" banners while shouting slogans such as "Taiwan and China, one country on each side,"(台灣中國, 一邊一國) and "Free Hong Kong, revolution now" (光復香港, 時代革命) outside the venue as the band was leaving.

The protests came after the rock band struck a nerve with many Taiwanese netizens by posting the message: "From Guangxi to Taiwan, China. See you tomorrow at 'Open Your Head' Taipei." on its social media page on Monday.

Its scheduled performance at the Taiwan Music Festival in Pingtung County on Thursday was also canceled.

The county government, which organized the festival, said on the festival's Facebook page Tuesday that it found the disturbance caused by the band's post "deeply regrettable" and that in addition to music it also hoped to hold "unfaltering beliefs."

Yin Feng-Lan (鄞鳳蘭), head of the Pingtung County Government's Information and International Affairs Department, said that in the four years the county government has held the music festival, it has always invited overseas musicians, which is why the Chinese band Young Drug was invited.

As the band's wording was unacceptable to Taiwanese people, the county asked the band to delete the post and canceled its appearance at the festival, she said.