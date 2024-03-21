Taiwanese travelers urged to be cautious after HK passes tough security law

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 21 (CNA) Taiwan's government on Thursday reminded Taiwanese people to keep their safety in mind when visiting Hong Kong after the Beijing-controlled Legislative Council passed a new national security law two days ago in the special administrative region (SAR).

The law, called Basic Law Article 23, covers treason, sedition, and state secrets, and allows trials to be held behind closed doors.

Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), the director-general of the National Security Bureau, indicated that the "mainlandization" of Hong Kong's national security and rule of law is a notable trend.

Now that the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance has been passed, the maximum penalty for offenses such as treason and insurrection is life in prison, and 20 years for espionage, Tsai noted.

He warned that such so-called illegal activities are very vaguely defined.

Tsai was responding to a lawmaker's question during a legislative hearing whether Taiwanese people writing remarks considered "disrespectful" towards China on social media could lead to punishment under the new law.

Tsai said that if Taiwanese people wish to enter Hong Kong, they must pay attention to whether they have ever posted anything criticizing China's politics or economics on social media or said anything negative on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Presidential Office said that the government is highly concerned about the threats posed by the legislation to the safety and freedom of Hong Kongers and foreign nationals there.

The government will also keep a close watch over the risks facing Taiwanese citizens working and traveling in Hong Kong and respond accordingly, Presidential Office spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) said.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that while the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United Nations, and several human rights groups have expressed concerns, criticism, or condemnation over the new law, only China had extended its congratulations.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健), Taiwan and the democratic camp have common beliefs on progressive values, such as democracy, freedom, human rights, rule of law, rationality, equal rights, pluralism, and openness.

MOFA is highly concerned about the prospects of Hong Kong and deeply sympathizes with the plight of the Hong Kong people, he added.

Liu emphasized that the Taiwan government has always supported the Hong Kongers in their pursuit of democracy and freedom. On the other hand, it will also view what has happened in the SAR as a lesson.

"In addition to continuing to defend democracy and freedom, we will also unite countries in the democratic camp in firmly defending the values of a civilized society," Liu said.