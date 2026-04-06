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Taishin Securities to secure No. 4 in market share after merger

Taipei, April 6 (CNA) Taishin Securities is set to take the fourth spot in terms of market share in Taiwan after completing a merger with MasterLink Securities Monday, according to data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC).

TS Financial Holding Co. said the merger of Taishin Securities with MasterLink Securities represents the latest combination of the subsidiaries of Taishin Financial Holding and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., which merged in July 2025 with the new financial holding firm renamed TS Financial.

After the merger, Taishin Securities remains the existing entity with the MasterLink Securities name discontinued. FSC data shows the market share of the post-merger Taishin Securities is expected to increase from 2.19 percent to 5.13 percent.

The ranking of Taishin Securities will jump from No. 16 to No. 4 following the merger, the data indicated.

TS Financial said the new Taishin Securities will operate 55 offices and has a workforce of 2,763.

According to data released by Taipei Exchange, Yuanta Securities was the largest securities company in Taiwan with a market share of 17.24 percent as of the end of December, ahead of KGI Securities (12.73 percent) and Fubon Securities (7.98 percent).

With the merger of Taishin Futures and MasterLink Futures also completed on Monday, the new Taishin Futures is expected to see its ranking climb to sixth from 11th and its market share is set to increase to 4.13 percent.

After the merger, Taishin Futures is expected to have a workforce of 164.

As Monday is a public holiday, the new Taishin Securities and Taishin Futures will officially begin operations on Tuesday.

TS Financial said it will continue to integrate resources through the mergers of its subsidiaries, enhance capital efficiency, and enlarge its operational scale to provide better services to its clients.

In January, TS Financial completed the merger of Shin Kong Life Insurance and Taishin Life Insurance after the combination of Taishin Securities Investment Trust and Shin Kong Securities Investment Trust in November.

TS Financial president Welch Lin (林維俊) has reiterated that the company will continue to push for the merger of other subsidiaries by the end of this year to boost overall competitiveness.