U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
03/31/2026 11:18 AM
Taipei, March 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.064 at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.068 from the previous close.
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