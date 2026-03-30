Taiwan's Starlux Airlines launches Taichung-Tokyo route

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Taipei, March 30 (CNA) Starlux Airlines on Monday launched a new Taichung-Tokyo route, with CEO Glenn Chai (翟健華) saying the carrier will expand its operations in the central Taiwan market.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Taichung International Airport ahead of inaugural Flight JX314 to Tokyo.

In a news release, Chai said Starlux has long regarded Taichung Airport as its second operational hub, adding that following the inaugural Tokyo route, the airline's Taichung-Kumamoto service will launch Tuesday.

Chai said Japan has long been one of the most popular destinations for Taiwanese travelers, with Tokyo and Kumamoto serving as key gateways for business between the two countries.

He added that by continuing to open new routes, the airline hopes to attract more Japanese visitors to Taichung, encouraging them to explore central Taiwan's cultural and natural attractions and promoting exchange.

To celebrate the new routes, the company said it has prepared a "Starlux x Nissin Cup Noodles Jumbo Set" for inaugural flight passengers, and other types of souvenirs.

Passengers on the Taichung-Kumamoto inaugural flight will also receive a 2,000 Japanese yen discount voucher for a JR Kyushu Rail Pass, Starlux said.

The flights from Taichung to the two Japanese cities are operated using an A321neo aircraft, with weekly flights set to gradually increase, Starlux said.

Citing the Tokyo route, the carrier said it will initially operate four flights per week, rising to eight weekly flights from April 15 to May 31, seven weekly flights from July 11 to Aug. 20, and returning to four flights per week from Aug. 22 onward.

On the Kumamoto route, there will initially be three flights per week, rising to five weekly flights from May 1-31, six weekly flights from July 10 to Aug. 19, and returning to three flights per week from Aug. 21 onward, it explained.

The the latest schedules and related information are available on the airline's official website, the airline added.