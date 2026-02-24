Taiwan shares close up 2.75%
02/24/2026 01:52 PM
Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 927.56 points, or 2.75 percent, at 34,700.82 Tuesday on turnover of NT$837.07 billion (US$26.60 billion).
(By Matthew Mazzetta)
Enditem
