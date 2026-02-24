Focus Taiwan App
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading

02/24/2026 10:37 AM
Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.490 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.028 from the previous close.

(By Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem

