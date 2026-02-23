Taiwan shares close up 0.5%
02/23/2026 01:56 PM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 167.55 points, or 0.5 percent, at 33,773.26 Monday on turnover of NT$902.08 billion (US$28.68 billion).
