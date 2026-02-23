U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
02/23/2026 10:19 AM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.510 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.008 from the previous close.
