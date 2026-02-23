Taiwan shares open higher
02/23/2026 09:12 AM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 57.31 points at 33,663.02 Monday on turnover of NT$37.296 billion (US$1.18 billion).
Latest
-
Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading02/23/2026 10:19 AM
-
Society
Taiwan headline news02/23/2026 10:00 AM
-
Business
Taiwan shares open higher02/23/2026 09:12 AM
-
Society
Worker dies in Innolux workplace accident in Tainan02/22/2026 07:16 PM
-
Society
Taipei's Grand Hotel warns of possible data breach after cyberattack02/22/2026 05:53 PM