Taiwan shares close down 1.19%
12/16/2025 02:47 PM
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 330.28 points, or 1.19 percent, at 27,536.66 Tuesday on turnover of NT$524.95 billion (US$16.66 billion).
