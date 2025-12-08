Taiwan shares close up 1.15%
12/08/2025 01:43 PM
Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 322.89 points, or 1.15 percent, at 28,303.78 Monday on turnover of NT$423.82 billion (US$13.62 billion).
