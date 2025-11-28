U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.068 to close at the day's high of NT$31.408.

Turnover totaled US$1.373 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.340, and moved to a low of NT$31.330 before rebounding.