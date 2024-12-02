To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.141 to close at NT$32.598.

Turnover totaled US$1.162 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.495, and moved between NT$32.476 and NT$32.618 before the close.