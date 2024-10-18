U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
10/18/2024 10:25 AM
Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.160 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.008 from the previous close.
