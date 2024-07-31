U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/31/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.892 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.046 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.11%07/31/2024 02:00 PM
- Cross-Strait
China to launch rocket Thursday; will fly over Taiwan's ADIZ: MND07/31/2024 01:01 PM
- Sports
July 30 recap: Taiwan's Lin advances in table tennis at Olympics07/31/2024 11:22 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading07/31/2024 10:12 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/31/2024 09:47 AM