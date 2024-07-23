U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
07/23/2024 10:09 AM
Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.821 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.027 from the previous close.
