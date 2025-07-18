Taiwan shares close up 1.17%
07/18/2025 01:44 PM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 269.85 points, or 1.17 percent, at 23,383.13 Friday on turnover of NT$368.74 billion (US$12.54 billion).
