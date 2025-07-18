Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

CWA issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Wipha

07/18/2025 11:48 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CWA graphic
CWA graphic

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning for Tropical Storm Wipha at 11:30 a.m. Friday, warning against heavy rainfall in eastern Taiwan over the weekend.

As of 11 a.m., the storm's center was about 560 kilometers southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, and was moving in a west-northwesterly path at 23 kilometers per hour, the CWA said.

The storm is packing sustained winds of 72 km per hour and gusts up to 101 kph, the CWA said.

CWA graphic
CWA graphic

Wipha is forecast to move toward waters off northern Luzon, pass through the Bashi Channel and enter the South China Sea, the weather agency said, adding that it is expected to come closest to Taiwan on Saturday.

(By Huang Chiao-wen and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    73