CWA issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Wipha
07/18/2025 11:48 AM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning for Tropical Storm Wipha at 11:30 a.m. Friday, warning against heavy rainfall in eastern Taiwan over the weekend.
As of 11 a.m., the storm's center was about 560 kilometers southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, and was moving in a west-northwesterly path at 23 kilometers per hour, the CWA said.
The storm is packing sustained winds of 72 km per hour and gusts up to 101 kph, the CWA said.
Wipha is forecast to move toward waters off northern Luzon, pass through the Bashi Channel and enter the South China Sea, the weather agency said, adding that it is expected to come closest to Taiwan on Saturday.
Latest
- Business
Asia-Pacific telecom giants launch submarine cable to boost connectivity07/18/2025 07:22 PM
- Politics
5 more KMT lawmakers to face recall votes on Aug. 23: CEC07/18/2025 07:08 PM
- Politics
Defense chief lauds effort but acknowledges mishaps in Taiwan drills07/18/2025 06:45 PM
- Politics
Taiwan VP Hsiao reaffirms security focus amid Chinese threats07/18/2025 06:33 PM
- Business
10th Taipei Summer Travel Expo opens Friday with special 4-day ticket07/18/2025 06:27 PM