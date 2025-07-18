CWA issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Wipha

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning for Tropical Storm Wipha at 11:30 a.m. Friday, warning against heavy rainfall in eastern Taiwan over the weekend.

As of 11 a.m., the storm's center was about 560 kilometers southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, and was moving in a west-northwesterly path at 23 kilometers per hour, the CWA said.

The storm is packing sustained winds of 72 km per hour and gusts up to 101 kph, the CWA said.

CWA graphic

Wipha is forecast to move toward waters off northern Luzon, pass through the Bashi Channel and enter the South China Sea, the weather agency said, adding that it is expected to come closest to Taiwan on Saturday.