DEFENSE/Newly acquired micro-drones make Han Kuang drills debut
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Several newly deployed micro surveillance and reconnaissance drones have made their debut in the Han Kuang military exercises, Taiwan's military media reported Thursday.
Military quadcopters have been deployed during the Han Kuang exercises, running from July 9 through Friday. The Army uses them for reconnaissance and surveillance, the Navy for escorting minelaying missions and the Air Force to assist air defense, according to a Military News Agency (MNA) report released Thursday.
According to budget proposals from the Ministry of National Defense (MND), Taiwan's armed forces have allocated NT$1.28 billion (US$43.68 million) for 2024 and 2025 to purchase 1,458 domestically produced micro surveillance and reconnaissance drones.
Also on Thursday, a separate MNA report said Taiwan's Marine Corps 99th Brigade, originally based in southern Kaohsiung City, entered the Greater Taipei area and carried out a counterattack drill early that day.
Marine Corps troops drove HUMVEEs equipped with domestically made T-75S 20mm cannons and U.S.-imported MK19 40mm grenade launchers, simulating counterattacks against invading forces and patrolling the area to eliminate remaining threats, according to the MNA report.
According to the MND, this year's 10-day, nine-night Han Kuang exercises are twice as long as previous live-fire drills, which typically lasted five days and four nights.
Since 1984, the annual Han Kuang exercises have been Taiwan's largest war games, combining live-fire drills and tabletop simulations to test combat readiness against a potential Chinese invasion.
This year's tabletop war games were conducted from April 5 to 18.
- Han Kuang: Army choppers practice hot-pit refueling in New Taipei, TaichungTaiwan's Army on Thursday conducted hot-pit refueling and rearming drills for military helicopters in New Taipei and Taichung to test their quicker redeployment capabilities as part of the 9th day of the ongoing Han Kuang series of exercises.07/17/2025 02:47 PM
- Armed Forces simulate response to airborne assault on Songshan AirportTaiwan's military conducted a nighttime drill Wednesday simulating a response to a potential Chinese attempt to seize Taipei Songshan Airport.07/16/2025 01:33 PM
- Key Taipei bridge closed for drills aimed at blocking PLA from capitalA key bridge in the Greater Taipei area was closed in the early hours of Tuesday for a military drill simulating efforts by Taiwan's armed forces to prevent enemy forces from moving into the capital city of Taipei.07/15/2025 12:55 PM
