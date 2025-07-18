U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
07/18/2025 10:19 AM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$29.379 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.033 from the previous close.
