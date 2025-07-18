Taichung man receives national ID after years without documentation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, July 18 (CNA) A young man in Taichung has received his first national identification (ID) card after living undocumented since birth, the city government said Friday.

After verifying that 21-year-old Huang (黃) was neither a missing person, wanted individual, nor foreign national, the city government promptly assisted with his household registration and issued him a national ID card.

Huang was recently found at a junkyard by Su Yi-qing (蘇乙青), a ward chief in Beitun District, who then reported the case to the city government.

According to Su and the Taichung Social Affairs Bureau, Huang said he had been confined to a rented home since childhood, denied access to schooling, and forbidden from leaving.

The young man's father, later reached by police, said his son was born to a Southeast Asian mother who left a few years after the birth. He raised the boy alone but did not register a household for him because of his limited education.

The whereabouts of Huang's mother are unknown.

The father and son expressed gratitude for the public's concern, especially thanking Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) and relevant agencies for helping the son obtain proper documentation, the city government said.

Social workers and counselors are currently helping Huang adjust to society by teaching him communication skills and involving him in group activities, the bureau said.

Huang has a calm personality and is open to new experiences, the bureau said, adding that efforts are underway to boost his interest and motivation in learning, with plans to offer vocational training and support his transition into the workforce.