Tigerair Taiwan launches Taoyuan-Ishigaki Island service

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) Tigerair Taiwan launched a new route Thursday connecting Taoyuan, Taiwan and Ishigaki Island in Okinawa, Japan, with two round-trip flights scheduled each week.

An event celebrating the company's maiden flight on the route was held at New Ishigaki Airport Thursday afternoon, where Tigerair Taiwan Chairwoman Huang Shih-hui (黃世惠) greeted local airport and tourism officials, according to a statement from the company.

Passengers on the first flight also received limited edition postcards designed by Tigerair Taiwan and cloth bags gifted by Okinawa authorities.

On Thursdays and Sundays, flight IT-736 will depart from Taoyuan International Airport at 12 p.m., with the return flight, IT-737, departing from New Ishigaki Airport at 2:50 p.m. on the same days.

In a statement, Huang said Ishigaki Island is referred to as "the Maldives of Japan" famous for its "white sand beaches, crystal-clear sea water and rich marine life," and now a vacation on the island is only an hour's flight away.

The island marks the carrier's 23rd Japanese destination after the Kaohsiung-Sendai route was also launched Wednesday, according to the statement.

In addition, the airline said its online self check-in service is available starting Thursday for passengers traveling from Taoyuan, Taichung and Kaohsiung to Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

The service opens 48 hours before the scheduled departure time and closes one hour prior to departure, the company said.